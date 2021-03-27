March 27, 2021

  • 79°
Muhammad Nazir sits on a bench along the Vidalia Riverfront by the Riverfront hospital close to where the dart landed on Friday morning. Nazir lives in Cottonport, Louisiana but is at the hospital for his brother's back surgery. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Visitor enjoys perch by river

By Hunter Cloud

Published 12:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021

Muhammad Nazir sat beneath the shade of an oak tree on a bench looking out at the Mississippi River by the RiverPark Medical Center in Vidalia, close to where the Dart landed Friday.

His younger brother was in the hospital for back surgery after flipping his truck during the ice storm, he said. The last time his brother had a surgery it was too cold for him to be outside by the river. Seeing the warm weather and clear blue skies, he decided to sit by the river, he said.

Wearing a purple LSU hat, he held his iPhone with earbuds in his ears. He called his wife back home in Cottonport, Louisiana, which is close to Marksville, he said.

“I called my wife and showed her the river,” Nazir said. “I showed her what the border between Louisiana and Mississippi looks like.”

Originally, from Pakistan, Nazir moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2002 at the age of 17 with his family. He joined his father, who came over in 1988, he said. Every few years or so he goes back out to Pakistan to visit family.

He said his junior and senior year of high school was an adjustment because of the difference in language. After graduating from high school, Nazir went to Louisiana State University of Alexandria and studied criminal justice for three years, he said.

His older brother had open-heart surgery at 26 and died. Nazir decided to take over his brother’s gas station, he said. His parents and siblings live together in Cottonport. It was their dream to buy a house and live close to each other in the countryside, he said.

Living in Louisiana reminds him of his home in the northern mountains of Pakistan. He said the countryside is peaceful, quiet and he loves country living.

“It’s beautiful. I have spent almost half of my life here,” Nazir said. “It is beautiful here in Louisiana. I have tried California. I have tried New York. I have tried New Jersey. I ended up loving Louisiana.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening