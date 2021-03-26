March 27, 2021

Mar’Dray T. Carr

By Staff Reports

Published 1:04 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Aug. 2, 1998 – March 22, 2021

Funeral services for Mar’Dray T. Carr, 22, of Ferriday, LA will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Abundant Life Church, 147 Lower Woodville Road in Natchez, MS under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and again Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church. Pastor Luke Spencer will officiate and burial will follow at the Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez.
“Dray” was born to the parentage of Mardriquez Carr and Terri Lyn Foster in Natchez and died at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

He is survived by his father, Mardriquez Carr and his wife, Clare of Ridgeland, MS; his mother, Terri Lyn Foster of Ferriday; two children, Kingston Brumfield of Pearl, MS and Malaysia Bailey of Natchez; seven brothers, Riko Carr, Lil D Carr, Keyon Gamble, D. J. Gamble all of Ridgeland; Ki’Le Walker, Jalen Cage, Jordan Foster all of Ferriday; six sisters, Nika Carr, Destiny Gamble of Ridgeland; Tori Carr, Tearrney Foster, Brooke Foster , Journi Foster;  paternal grandfather, Ray Carr all of Natchez; maternal grandparents, Angela Foster of Ferriday and  Terry Marshall of Texas; a special aunt, Janice Lee of Alexandria, LA. And a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.  He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Renne’ Carr.

Social distancing and masks are strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

