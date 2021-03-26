March 27, 2021

  • 72°
Moore

Jesse Henry Moore

By Staff Reports

Published 7:42 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

April 3, 1942 – March 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jesse Henry Moore, 78, of Jackson, formerly of Natchez, who departed his earthly life on March 22, 2021, in Jackson, MS, will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Maurice Irving officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Jesse was born on April 3, 1942, in Natchez, Mississippi to Jesse Moore and Isabell Brown Moore.  Jesse was a member of the Farish Street Baptist Church Choir, Nine Iron Golf Club, Women for Progress, VFW and served in the United States Army earning numerous metals and commendations including being a purple heart recipient.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Moore and Isabell Brown Moore; one son Rudolf Moore.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Wesley Ann Heard Moore; one son, Anthony A. Moore and wife Justine; three grandchildren, Jhuvann, Tourie and Leighton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

