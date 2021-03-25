May 8, 1933 – March 24, 2021

Services for David Lee Robertson, 87, of Fayette who died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Fayette will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Graveside services will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

