March 25, 2021

Burt Hewitt

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

June 19, 1972 – March 23, 2021

Funeral services for Burt “Jason” Hewitt, 48 of Monterey, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow at Paul’s Cemetery, Monterey, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jason Hewitt was born on Monday, June 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge, LA son of Burton Homer and Judy Riggs Hewitt. He passed away peacefully at his home in Monterey on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.  He was a resident of Monterey and a member of the Anderson Church of God.  Jason worked as an Emergency Medical Technician and for several years alongside his brother roofer.

He was preceded in death by grandson Hunter Cole Hewitt; maternal grandparents, John Franklin and Barbara Paul Riggs; paternal grandparents Burton Lee & Lorene Hughes Hewitt and Lois Grey Hewitt; and uncle, John Franklin Riggs, Jr.
He is survived by two daughters, Hailey Diane Hewitt of Sandy Lake and Madison Drew Hewitt of Ferriday; two grandsons, Braden Whitehead of Vidalia and Dakota Whitehead of  Vidalia; two granddaughters, Piper Whitehead of Vidalia and Myah Zito of Sandy Lake; parents, Homer and Judy Hewitt of Monterey; brother, Jarrod Hewitt and his wife Cynthia of Monterey; sister, Hilie McFarland and her husband Jason of Ferriday; aunts and uncles, Evelyn Slover Riggs of Vidalia, Paul Michael and wife Elizabeth Riggs of Ponchatoula, Mel Norris and wife Cathy Riggs of Ferriday, LeNora Hewitt and husband Richard Haynie of Denison, Texas, Priscilla Hewitt and husband Larry Bartlett of Anna, Texas, Dianne Irwin and husband Lee Dennis of Pachuta, MS; nieces and nephews, Jarrod Paul Jr. and wife Taylor Hewitt of Vidalia, Payton Lee Hewitt of Monterey, Raegan Jane Hewitt of Monterey, Brittany McFarland and husband Justin Prevost of Jackson, LA, Hayden Hewitt McFarland of Ferriday; and Jacelyn “Jaci” Lorene McFarland of Ferriday
He is also survived by a host of loving cousins and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jarrod Paul Hewitt, Jr., Payton Lee Hewitt, Hayden Hewitt McFarland, Tyler Blalock, Heath Seyfarth, Chad Matheny and Edgar Torres.

Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks to Penny, Sarah, Chandice, Angie, Rosemary, Hannah, Nicole and Brother Phillip of Encompass Hospice and Emily, Megan and Dane of Intensive Home Health Care for their compassion and care of Jason in his final days.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4100 Alpha Road, Dallas TX 75244.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

