Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

NATCHEZ — American Cruise Line’s newest vessel, the American Countess, made her maiden voyage on the Mississippi River with Natchez as her destination on Tuesday evening.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson along with other mayors along the Mississippi was invited on the vessel to share in her debut voyage.

The boat was scheduled to dock for the first time in Natchez at 6 p.m. Tuesday for an overnight stay and a private welcome reception at The Towers.

“We are honored that American Cruise Lines chose Natchez for this maiden voyage,” Gibson said in a phone call from the ship Tuesday. “Out of every venue along the river, Natchez and The Towers were selected as the destination.”

All passengers were tested for COVID-19 prior to being let on board, he said.

Alderman Dan Dillard would enact his position as Mayor Pro Tem for Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen while the ship’s passengers are kept isolated for the voyage as an added precaution, Gibson said.

According to American Cruise Lines, the American Countess will carry up to 245 guests along the Tennessee, Ohio, Cumberland, and Mississippi rivers.

The ship features a sleek, contemporary design with forward-facing windows and a portside bar with an 80-foot view; a dining room with fresh regional cuisine and floor to ceiling windows; a gym with new equipment as well as a card room, library and theater.