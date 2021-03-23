Don’t miss ‘Of Mice and Men’ at Natchez Little Theatre

This Spring Pilgrimage, Natchez Little Theatre will present John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men.

Performance dates are March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday performances beginning at 2 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance.

NLT is following COVID guidelines regarding masks and social distancing.

Of Mice and Men is the classic tale of the friendship between two men set against the backdrop of the United States during the Depression of the 1930s.

Dramatists Play Services Inc. has described Of Mice and Men as “A tremendously moving study of the character of two roving farmhands, one of whom – with the strength of a gorilla and the mind of an untutored child – unwittingly murders a woman, and is killed by his friend to prevent his falling into the hands of the law.”

The full description of this tale is: Two drifters, George, and his friend, Lennie, with delusions of living off the “fat of the land,” have just arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place.

Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. It’s Lennie’s obsessions with things soft and cuddly that have made George cautious about who the gentle giant, with his brute strength, associates with. His promise to allow Lennie to “tend to the rabbits” on their future land keeps Lennie calm, amidst distractions, as the overgrown child needs constant reassurance. But, when a ranch boss’s promiscuous wife is found dead in the barn with a broken neck, it’s obvious that Lennie, albeit accidentally, killed her.

George, now worried about his own safety, knows exactly where Lennie has gone to hide, and meets him there. Realizing they cannot run away anymore, George is faced with a moral question: How should he deal with Lennie before the ranchers find him and take matters into their own hands?

Of Mice and Men is directed by Bo Allen. The cast includes Devin Arnold as George, Anthony Morgan as Lennie, Logan Gervais as Curley, Paul Leake as Slim, Joseph Simmons as Whit, Michael Gray as Carlson, Don Vesterse as Candy, Joe Wild as Candy, Sharon Leake as Curley’s Wife, Bo Allen as The Boss, Michael Ali as Crooks, and Zoe as Candy’s dog. Scarlett Leake is Assistant Director with Courtney Harris as the Stage Manager and Gregg Simmons as Lights/Sound Booth Manager.

Please call 601-442-2233 or email us at natchezlt@cableone.net to reserve tickets. Tickets are $15 each. Please include your name, phone number, number of tickets needed, and date of performance with your message.

Bo Allen the Director of Of Mice and Men. He is also on Natchez Little Theatre’s board of directors.