March 23, 2021

  • 63°

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

By Staff Reports

Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

CENTREVILLE – Field Health System’s Wound Care Center on Mississippi Highway 178 in Centreville earned the 2020 Going the Distance award issued by RestorixHealth, an organization that specializes in the development and management of comprehensive wound healing and Amputation Prevention Center facilities.

The Going the Distance award acknowledges the center as a nationwide leader in wound healing and patient outcomes.

Healthcare professionals have been tasked with maintaining quality through patient outcomes despite a daunting global pandemic. The Going the Distance award acknowledges outpatient wound healing centers who have achieved or exceeded nationwide patient outcome standards within a set period during 2020.

“Our center staff bring a wealth of talent to the wound healing workplace and that fuels a positive impact on our patients’ outcomes,” said Chad Netterville, CEO of Field Health System. “Amidst a pandemic, their dedication to healing is a sign of resilience and strong work ethic. We are proud to be recognized as center that is ‘Going the Distance.’”

Results are calculated by comparing the center’s patient outcomes against RestorixHealth nationwide benchmarks.

The Wound Care Center at Field Health System is open Thursdays. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 295-2273. No referral is required.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year

BREAKING NEWS

NWS Jackson issues threat for severe weather in Natchez, Adams County

News

Natchez Adams School District approves contract for COVID testing on students

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

News

Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

News

Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine