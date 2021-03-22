Cathedral’s losing skid extends to five games

VIDALIA — It was a rough two-game stretch for the Cathedral High School Green Wave during the Viking Invitational at the Concordia Recreation District 3 Complex that started last Thursday afternoon and carried over to last Saturday afternoon to put their losing streak at five in a row.

Last Saturday afternoon, Cathedral lost to the MAIS Class 5A Presbyterian Christian School Bobcats 10-2. No other information on the game was available.

Before that, the Green Wave lost a heartbreaker to MAIS District 4-4A rival Brookhaven Academy 5-4 last Thursday afternoon in a non-district game. Winning pitcher Collin Waldrop hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out to bring in the game-winning run.

Jake Maples was charged with the loss after giving up one unearned run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

The game probably would not have been decided that late in the game had not been for a stunning four-run rally by Cathedral against Cougars starting pitcher Tyler Fortenberry. After Fortenberry had the Green Wave searching for answers at the plate through five scoreless innings, Cathedral finally got to him in the top of the sixth inning that gave them a 4-3 lead.

Paxton Junkin had an RBI single, Tyler Gregg was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Smith had an RBI fielder’s choice to key the rally.

Fortenberry gave up four runs, all of them earned, on four hits with four strikeouts, three walks, and three hit batters in six innings.

Junkin went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored while Tanner Wimberly was 2-for-3 with one run scored. Those two accounted for all of Cathedral’s base hits.

Brookhaven Academy tied the game at 4-4 with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Hollis Lees, who gave up one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks over two innings.

After a pitchers’ duel between Fortenberry and Cathedral starting pitcher Sam Mosby ended in a 0-0 tie after two innings of play, the Cougars scored one run in the bottom of the third and two more runs in the bottom of the fourth off Jake Hairston, who has issues with his command over his two innings. Hairston gave up three runs, none of them earned, on two hits, three walks and one hit batter. He also struck out three batters and threw two wild pitches.

Fortenberry went 3-for-4 with one run scored while Waldrop was 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored. Gavin Brogden went 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases.

Cathedral dropped to 7-5 overall and returned to District 4-4A action last Monday afternoon when they traveled to Amite, La. to take on Oak Forest Academy.