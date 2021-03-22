ACCS unable to stop Porters Chapel late inning rally

NATCHEZ — After scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, it looked like Adams County Christian School was well on its way to a blowout win over Porters Chapel Academy last Friday afternoon.

However, the visiting Eagles responded with a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning which would eventually lead to extra innings and then went on to upset the Rebels 13-12 in eight innings.

“We just couldn’t find a way to get the last out,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said. “They got some timely hits. We had a couple of walks and a hit by pitch. We just couldn’t seal the deal.”

The Rebels scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 2-1 lead, but Porters Chapel scored four runs in the top of the third inning off Coleman Carter to give the Eagles a 5-2 lead. They would add another run in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 lead before ACCS answered in a big way.

ACCS scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Eagles’ lead to 6-4 before plating seven runs in the bottom of the sixth for what appeared to be a commanding 11-6 advantage.

The Rebels out-hit the Eagles 12 to nine and Winston said he was pleased with his team’s approach at the plate.

“They swung the bats well. I thought it was the best overall approach at the plate we’ve had so far. I hope it continues tonight when we play Brookhaven (Academy),” Winston said. “I know hitting comes and goes. We’ll face some better competition and some better pitching.”

Peyton Fuller, who pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning, could not hold the lead for the Rebels in the top of the seventh as he gave up six runs on two hits and a few untimely walks that kept the frame going. And just like that the Eagles were ahead 12-11.

The Rebels scored one run off J. Massey (no first name given) in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 12-all and send the game into extra innings. Porters Chapel scored one run in the top of the eighth off losing pitcher Sam Harp and T. Osborne retired the side to complete the improbable comeback victory.

Tyson Young led the Rebels at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases. Jack Krevolin went 2-for-4 with three runs scored while Dylan LaPrairie was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Conner Aplin was 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored while Blake LaPrairie had a triple and scored one run.

Massey went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Osborne was 2-for-4 with one run scored, two walks, and three stolen bases.