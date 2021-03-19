JoRico DeVanta’ Short

FAYETTE — Services for JoRico DeVanta’ “Rico” Short, 17, who died Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Fayette, MS will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson County High School football field in Fayette, MS with Pastor Douglas Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jefferson County High School football field.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.