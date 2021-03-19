Feb. 24, 1943 – March 18, 2021

Natchez – Services for Carolyn Ann Hoggatt, 78, of Natchez, who died Friday, March 19, 2021 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Tuesday March 23, 2021 at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral home.

