Aug. 19, 1936 – March 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mrs. Viola McQuarter Bennett, 84, of Natchez, will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the United Baptist Church Cemetery on Morgantown Rd. in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Rev. Samuel Hunt will officiate. Visitation will be held at Webb Winfield Home in Natchez on Saturday evening from 3 to 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks are strictly enforced.

Mrs. Bennett, daughter of Frank and Sallie Tolliver McQuarter, was born in Woodville, MS and died at the Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville, MS.

She is survived by one daughter, Margaret January and her husband, Andrew; one sister, Estelle Banford all of Natchez; two grandchildren, Andrea Bonds of Slidell, LA and Marques January and his wife, Linda of Alabaster, AL; two great-grandchildren and a number of cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents and two children.

