Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm
The boats are back. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and other officials from the city and Adams County welcomed the American Duchess, its crew and passengers Thursday morning at the boat ramp at Natchez Under-the-Hill.
Local musician Burnley Cook serenaded the occasion by playing tunes on his calliope.
