Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

Staff reports

The Natchez Democrat

The Natchez Garden Club presents “Stories Along the Mississippi,” the newly revamped nightly entertainment running April 2-3, April 9-10 and April 16 beginning at 7:30 pm at the Natchez City Auditorium.

The entire community is extended an invitation to attend, free of charge on Friday, April 2. In addition to the performance, The Natchez Garden Club is offering Dinner and a Show package. For more information about Dinner and a Show please contact the NGC office at 601.443.9065 or order online at www.natchezgardenclub.org. Tickets are available at the door and Social Distancing Practices are in place for your safety. We advise everyone attending to wear a mask.

The performance is presented by members of the Natchez Garden Club and community volunteers. “Stories along the Mississippi” shares a few stories of the Natchez area from the first known Native Americans through the development of Natchez Under the Hill and Natchez on top of the Hill. The hour-long presentation is filled with stories about the people and places who made this area their home. The production offers music, song and dance. We hope to see you there!