March 17, 2021

  • 68°

Julius Paul Etheridge

By Staff Reports

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Aug. 21, 1930 – March 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Julius Paul Etheridge, Natchez native, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at NHC nursing facility in Hendersonville, TN, where he had lived for the past five years.

JP was born August 21, 1930 to Phineo Carter Etheridge and Zella Bates Etheridge in the Zion Hill community of Amite County, MS. He married Edna Thornton in 1948 and a family was begun.

Dad was employed by the Johns-Mansfield Company for 18 years.  It was then that he turned his part-time work as a house painter into a full-time business. That career carried on for over 40 years being the painting contractor for builders Paul Green, George Guido, Holder & Lindsey among others through the years, along with countless private individuals’ homes and historic homes of Natchez.
JP was a 33rd degree Mason and Shriner, of which he was very proud to have accomplished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister; Edna Thornton Etheridge, mother to their children, and a son Paul Douglas “Buster” Etheridge.

He is survived by Dianne McKnight (Randy), Columbia, TN; Barbara Kaye Richardson, and Don Allen Etheridge (Priscilla), Hendersonville, TN; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service and Masonic burial rite performed Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery for any friends and family to attend under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

