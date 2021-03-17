Adams County Sheriff’s office arrested three on child abuse charges this week

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriffs Office has recently made three arrests for felony child abuse charges since Sunday this week.

Marilyn Chantal Johnson, 25, of Natchez, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse on Sunday after a relative discovered injuries on her seven-year-old child as the child was being changed, Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Cal Green said.

Green said Investigators contacted Child Protective Services, who determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Johnson with felony child abuse. Johnson received a bond of $50,000.

In an unrelated incident, Rachel Felter, 35, was arrested Monday and her domestic partner Gerald Whitehead, 32, was arrested Tuesday for striking a child under age 14 in the head with a closed fist.

Both are charged with felony child abuse.

Investigators contacted CPS and the children involved were interviewed, Green said.

After further investigation, CPS determined that Felter and Whitehead did intentionally and feloniously cause bodily harm, including bruising to the face or head, by striking a child, Green said.

Felter and Whitehead each received a bond of $30,000.