Mississippi residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON — All Mississippians older than 16 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi as of Tuesday, officials said.

Gov. Tate Reeves broke the news about the extended vaccine eligibility via Twitter just after 11 a.m. Monday.

“Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY! Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends — and let’s get back to normal!” Reeves stated on Twitter.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday said vaccine eligibility has been extended to all Mississippians 16 or older. Those 18 and older may be vaccinated free of charge at MSDH drive-through sites; parents of persons 16-17 years old should call 877-978-6453 to schedule a drive-through appointment or visit a private healthcare provider to be assured of receiving a vaccine approved for this age group. Vaccinations are provided only to Mississippi residents or to out-of-state residents who work in Mississippi.

For first dose appointments, check the online vaccination scheduler at covidvaccine.umc.edu daily, especially early in the week when a large number of new appointments usually become available.

Look for second-dose scheduling information in your first dose confirmation e-mail. For the Pfizer vaccine, your second dose appointment should be three to five weeks from your first vaccination. For the Moderna vaccine, your second dose appointment should be four to six weeks from your first vaccination.

To receive help with vaccination appointments call 877-978-6453.

After you are vaccinated, please continue to observe social distancing, mask use, and other protective steps. This helps prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19 to those who have not yet been vaccinated.

More than 580,000 Mississippians have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and more than 274,000 of those age 65 or older have received vaccinations, MSDH states.