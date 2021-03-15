March 15, 2021

  • 70°

Vikings steamroll Delhi Charter

By Patrick Jones

Published 3:16 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

DELHI, La. — Madeline Foley’s three-run home run highlighted a seven-run rally in the top of the third inning as the Vidalia High School Lady Vikings overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Delhi Charter School Lady Gators 21-5 last Thursday afternoon in their LHSAA District 2-2A opener.

“Good ball game. We had a lot of hits in that game,” Lady Vikings head coach Forrest Foster said. “We started off slow. But then there was no stopping that train.”

Delhi Charter scored one run off winning pitcher Abby Fielder in the bottom of the first inning and it remained that way until the top of the third inning, when Vidalia went on a tear that the Lady Gators had a tough time slowing down.

As a team, the Lady Vikings had six multiple hitters and finished with 20 total base hits. Tionna Ellis went 4-for-5 while Lexi Maynard was 3-for-4 with a triple. Allie LeBlanc was 3-for-5 with a double and a triple. Taylor McElwee also went 3-for-5 and Foley was 2-for-4.

“I can’t remember a team I coached that had 20 hits in a game,” Foster said.

Grace Barr, who went 3-for-6, added a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Vidalia a 9-1 lead. The Lady Vikings scored another run in the top of the fifth to go up 10-1 before the Lady Gators scored three runs off Fielder in the bottom of the fifth.

However, Vidalia responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and seven in the top of the seventh for a 21-4 advantage. Delhi Charter could only score one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Fielder went the distance and allowed six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Foster said this was one of her best games he’s seen her pitch.

“She did very, very good. Only gave up two walks. She placed the ball real well. Kept the ball low. She had good command of her pitches,” Foster said. “She was definitely in her own element. I was very pleased with her.

That win put Vidalia at 2-5 overall and 1-0 in district play. Last Saturday, the Lady Vikings traveled to Kentwood, La. to play in the Jewel Sumner Tournament. They lost to Mt. Hermon High School 10-5 that started at 11 a.m. and then held on for a 20-17 win over Slaughter Community Charter School.

Vidalia (3-6) travels to Bastrop, La. to take on Beekman Charter School in a District 2-2A game Monday afternoon before hosting district rival Rayville High School in their home opener Tuesday afternoon.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

News

Tourists go on accidental Spring Pilgrimage

News

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

News

Supervisors extend Adams County mask mandate

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center

News

Dart: Three generations run Canal Street Gallery

News

Moving hands of time

Business

Wonderland in Natchez: New business takes off in pandemic

News

Three from Monterey arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

News

First Presbyterian concert this weekend honors late music director, Gates

News

New African American exhibits being installed at houses for Spring Pilgrimage

News

Police arrested fourth suspect, mother in connection with June shooting incident

News

Rebels win close game with Bogue Chitto

News

City reviewing contract with tennis pro, Johnny Wahlborg

News

Natchez loses strong advocate in death of Kathie Blankenstein

News

Prison employee from Vidalia arrested

News

Mayor: City close on agreement with cruise companies as boats return to Natchez

News

City to lease 15 new vehicles for police, fire departments

News

Police searching for a fourth suspect in June 2020 shooting

News

Visit Natchez: Boats are returning to Natchez

News

Non-profit gifts new house to Vidalia officer’s widow, child

News

Long-time Natchez surgeon, Dr. Robert Barnes, dies