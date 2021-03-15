Vikings steamroll Delhi Charter

DELHI, La. — Madeline Foley’s three-run home run highlighted a seven-run rally in the top of the third inning as the Vidalia High School Lady Vikings overcame a sluggish start to defeat the Delhi Charter School Lady Gators 21-5 last Thursday afternoon in their LHSAA District 2-2A opener.

“Good ball game. We had a lot of hits in that game,” Lady Vikings head coach Forrest Foster said. “We started off slow. But then there was no stopping that train.”

Delhi Charter scored one run off winning pitcher Abby Fielder in the bottom of the first inning and it remained that way until the top of the third inning, when Vidalia went on a tear that the Lady Gators had a tough time slowing down.

As a team, the Lady Vikings had six multiple hitters and finished with 20 total base hits. Tionna Ellis went 4-for-5 while Lexi Maynard was 3-for-4 with a triple. Allie LeBlanc was 3-for-5 with a double and a triple. Taylor McElwee also went 3-for-5 and Foley was 2-for-4.

“I can’t remember a team I coached that had 20 hits in a game,” Foster said.

Grace Barr, who went 3-for-6, added a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Vidalia a 9-1 lead. The Lady Vikings scored another run in the top of the fifth to go up 10-1 before the Lady Gators scored three runs off Fielder in the bottom of the fifth.

However, Vidalia responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and seven in the top of the seventh for a 21-4 advantage. Delhi Charter could only score one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Fielder went the distance and allowed six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Foster said this was one of her best games he’s seen her pitch.

“She did very, very good. Only gave up two walks. She placed the ball real well. Kept the ball low. She had good command of her pitches,” Foster said. “She was definitely in her own element. I was very pleased with her.

That win put Vidalia at 2-5 overall and 1-0 in district play. Last Saturday, the Lady Vikings traveled to Kentwood, La. to play in the Jewel Sumner Tournament. They lost to Mt. Hermon High School 10-5 that started at 11 a.m. and then held on for a 20-17 win over Slaughter Community Charter School.

Vidalia (3-6) travels to Bastrop, La. to take on Beekman Charter School in a District 2-2A game Monday afternoon before hosting district rival Rayville High School in their home opener Tuesday afternoon.