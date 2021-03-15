March 15, 2021

David Vance Torrans

Published 3:27 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Feb. 13, 1938­ – March 12, 2021

Funeral services for David Vance Torrans, 83, of Brusly, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Chuck Claburn officiating.  Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

David Vance Torrans was born on Sunday, February 13, 1938 in McLeod, and passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Baton Rouge.

David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Wesley Torrans and Ruby Squyres Torrans; daughter, Sonya Torrans; two brothers, Dale Torrans and Jimmy Torrans; four sisters, Louise Dalrymple, Betty Zane Warner, Onnie Lodell Odom and Iva Paige Fritz-Lester; and son-in-law, Gerard Donald.

He is survived by daughters, Sheryl Sutton of San Diego, CA, Regina Donald of Brusly, LA and Reggie Chandler of Vidalia, LA, and Krista Palich and her husband John of Brandon, MS; brother Jerry Torrans of Livingston, TX; sister, Joyce Torrans Claburn of  Monahans, TX; grandsons Glen Donald of Brusly, LA and Gerard “Rod” Donald II, of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughters Emily Lee and her husband Ryan of Brandon, MS and Karen and her husband Jared Thomas of Pearl, MS; and six great-grandchildren, Jett Donald, Lyla Mae Donald, Jack Donald, Celie Donald, Kinley Thomas and Emmett Thomas.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home, Vidalia from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and give special thanks to Dr. Kevin Dean, Dr. Brad Rodrique and Weston Rino, RN.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

