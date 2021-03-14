March 14, 2021

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

By Staff Reports

Published 11:48 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident involving a teenager Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.  

MHP’s press release said the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by JoRico Short, 17, of Fayette was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 when the vehicle left the roadway. 

The vehicle overturned several times and caught on fire. Authorities say Short sustained fatal injuries and was dead on scene. 

In a statement posted to Facebook from the Jefferson County School District Saturday night,  Jefferson County Superintendent Adrian Hammitte said Short was a junior at the school and asked for thoughts and prayers for the family. 

“He and I shared a special bond; he was one of my favorite students,” Hammitte said. “JoRico was loved and adored by his family, friends, teachers, and all of those with whom he made contact.  Moreover, he loved playing football and enjoyed school.” 

