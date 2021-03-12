Three from Monterey arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

MONTEREY — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested three people in Monterey in an ongoing investigation regarding inappropriate behavior involving juveniles, law officials said.

Those arrested so far include Gary Simpson Jr., 47, on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and failure to report certain felonies; Dalton Simpson, 25, on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor; and Sonya R. Rachal, 34, on charges of principal to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, principal to computer-aided solicitation of a minor and failure to report certain felonies.

Dalton Simpson’s bond was set at $150,000 and Gary Simpson’s bond was set at $225,000. Rachal is held without bond as of Friday.

According to a news release from CPSO, officers began investigating inappropriate behavior involving juveniles after information was received from a local school on Wednesday, March 3. The school was not named to protect the identity of any juveniles involved.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a juvenile female had been receiving inappropriate text messages from a 47-year-old male on her mobile device, which was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation yielded numerous electronic devices with which CPSO investigators found additional evidence of inappropriate relationships between juveniles and adults. Suspects were arrested after conducting forensic exams respectively, the news release states.

CPSO officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time and more arrests or charges are possible.