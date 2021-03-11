March 12, 2021

Davis

Curtis Lee Davis

Published 6:24 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

March 24, 1953 – March 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Curtis Lee Davis, 67, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 on the grounds of Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Curtis was born March 24, 1953, the son of Rosie M. Davis Hall and J.C. Hall. He attended North Natchez High School. Curtis was a retired logger and a member of Windy Hill Baptist Church #1. He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, playing dominoes and spades.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Davis, grandmother Pearlina Green, three uncles, one sister and one niece.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents, J. C. and Rosie Hall; sons, Curtis Davis, Jr., Andy Davis, Caleb Davis and Antonio Davis; daughter Angela Davis-James (Nathan); step-daughters, Karen Fry (Eric) and Renee Watkins; brothers, Andrew Davis (Karen), Jimmy Hall (Roma), James Hall (Valerie), and Arthur Ross; sisters, Rosie Hall-Sweazer (Otis) and Annie Hall-Pierce (Russell); 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 6 nieces, 9 nephews, 3 aunts; best friends, Clarence Brown and Otis Dent; special friend Tosha Brown, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

