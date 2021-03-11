Crime reports: Friday, March 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrest

Reports — Wednesday

Burglary on D’Evereaux Drive.

Threats on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop at Dairy Queen Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops at Parkway Baptist Church.

Three traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Fraud/false pretense on Willow Court.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Eastwood Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Malicious mischief on Dunleith Street.

Intelligence report on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Chinquapin Lane.

Traffic stop on Choctaw Street.

Intelligence report on Briel Place.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Two intelligence reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Franklin Street.

Hit and run on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 37, 84 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Jenna Margaret Lambert, 27, 16408 Charles Gonzales Road, Prairieville, La., on charges of careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, no driver’s license, controlled substance: first/second offense, possession of marijuana, and no insurance. Released on $3,500 bond.

Alexus Sarahlique Mason, 22, 3 Gaylor Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Steve Douglas Nettles, 66, 341 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.

Willie Lee Smith, 59, 370 West Stiers Lane, Natchez, on charges of careless driving, driving while license suspended, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Held on $1,312.75 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Tyran Hargrave, 21, 2026 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to comply with requests of officer. Held on $500.00 bond.

Hailey Madison Hill, 22, 22 Whitney Road, Natchez, on charges of simple possession of marijuana and littering highways. Held on $1,000 bond.

Bridges Emanuel Shannon, 49, 107 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Charlotte Waller, 57, #4 Plaza Drive, Natchez, on charge of trafficking marijuana. Held without bond.

Shania Faith Watson, 20, Bell Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Burglary on Gardner Circle.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Unwanted subject at Brighton Plantation.

Warrant/affidavit on West Stiers Lane.

Theft on Hillcrest Street.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Loud noise/music on Graves Avenue.

Harassment on Morgantown Road.

Burglary on Buckhurst Plantation Road.

Trespassing on Meadowbrook Road.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Patrolling area on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on Nations Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Drug related on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Ashley Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Loud noise/music on Cottage Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Dalton F. Simpson, 25, 118 Ferrel Road, Monterey, on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer added solicitation of a minor child.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Cody McJohnson, 34, 9921 U.S. 84, Vidalia, court sentenced to 24 months in jail, probation for six months and a fine of $860 for simple possession of a Schedule II drug

Kenneth Ray Jackson, 47, 101 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced six months suspension and a $1,010 fine for battery and misrepresenting claims.

Elisha A. Kenney, 35, 9912 U.S. 84, Ferriday, court sentenced to three years of documented suspension, three years of probation and a fine of $2,997.50 for possession of a Schedule II drug.

Diznntae Dizhta, age unknown, address unknown, court sentenced to fine of $532.

Christopher Britt, 34, 113 Shaw Lane, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months jail time, 18 months suspension, three year probation and a fine of $510 for simple battery.

Ronald Riley, 27, 304 Alabama Avenue, Ferriday, court sentence to a fine of $610.

Lucas Jennings, 42, 81 Ellard Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to $295 for no drivers license, no vehicle registration, no tag, and trespassing.

Christopher Reed, 38, 123 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on warrant for Tensas Parish.

Christopher Stephens, 33, 425 Bellegrave Circle, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, simple battery.

Charley Connor, 33, 166 Ryan Road, Monterey, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, two year probation for possession of Schedule II drug.

Jimmie Jackson, 49, 316 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, court sentence to two years documented suspension, 24 month probation and a fine of $1,492.50 for possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jantrell Powell, 21, 224 south 2nd street, Clayton, court sentence to one and a half years suspension, three years probation for 2nd Degree Battery, in addition five years suspension and three years probation for felon in possession of a firearm.

Joshua Davis, 31, 102 Jones Alley, Ferriday, court sentence to a fine of $1, 752, five years documented suspension, three years probation for battery of domestic partner.

Kyle Jackson, 31, 100 Riverview parkway, Vidalia, court sentence to six months suspension and a fine of $510 for simple battery.

Kayla Murray, 28, 425 Bellegrave, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, simple battery. Bond set at $1,600.

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint Smith on Lane

Unwanted person on Louisiana 425

Loud music on Church Lane

Welfare check on U.S. 84

Dead body found on Louisiana 909

Hit deer on Louisiana 15

Unwanted animal on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Wreckless driving complaint on East Road

Complaint calls on Leroy Williams Road

Theft on Ron Road

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Medical alarm on Luke Martin Road

Fighting Maple on Bend Circle

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Complaint on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on Clinton Street

Miscellaneous on North Grove

Hit vehicle on Carter Street

Grass fire on Lower Levee Road

Reports — Thursday

911 Call on Louisiana 566

Auto Accident on Louisiana 568