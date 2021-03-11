Nov. 30, 1939 – March 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Service for Dorothy Logan, 81, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Medical City Hospital in Plano, TX will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Morning Star Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Robert D. Mackel and Son’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.