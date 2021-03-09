March 9, 2021

  • 70°

Prison employee from Vidalia arrested

By Staff Reports

Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

VIDALIA — A former Louisiana prison employee from Vidalia was recently arrested for inappropriate behavior.

According to arrest records, Alicia Thames, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested Friday, March 5, on a charge of malfeasance in office for taking contraband to or from a correctional facility.

Thames

Thames was an employee of the Louisiana State Penitentiary and has been removed from her position since her arrest, law officials said.

