Aug. 2, 1953 – March 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Julia Wanda Mitchell Mayberry, 67, of Natchez, who died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Natchez will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Miller Family Cemetery in Cranfield with Minister Kareem Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Julia was born August 2, 1953, the daughter of Florell Patterson and Steve Mitchell. She was a high school graduate and retired from Home Health. Mrs. Mayberry was a member of New Life Apostolic Church. She enjoyed attending church services and singing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shelia Hunt; brothers Steve Mitchell, Frankie Patterson, Charles Patterson and husband Trent Mayberry.

He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Sophia Mitchem (Stanford) and Tanya Ingram (Kito); brothers Adrian Mitchell, Cedric Patterson and Ronnie Patterson (Patricia); sisters Robin Kottow (Joachim), Barbara Patterson, Kim Robinson (Calvin); grandchildren, Ross, Dominc, Darius, Stephanie, Kiara, Kennedy, Kamerson, Kaleb and Konnor; great-grandson Zachary, other relatives and friends.

