March 9, 2021

  • 70°

Edward L. Odems

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

LORMAN — Graveside services for Edward L. Odems, 61, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, were held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman with Pastor Chester Watts officiating.  Burial followed under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation was Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Police searching for a fourth suspect in June 2020 shooting

News

Visit Natchez: Boats are returning to Natchez

News

Non-profit gifts new house to Vidalia officer’s widow, child

News

Long-time Natchez surgeon, Dr. Robert Barnes, dies

BREAKING NEWS

Officials rescue suspected burglar at Frazier school, found suspended from ceiling

News

Famous-ish: Mississippi teen lands role on ABC show

News

Alcorn State to inaugurate first female president

News

American Legion hosts statewide convention at Natchez

News

Texas native loves the green of Natchez

News

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

News

Waterproof crash claims two lives

News

City: Be patient with limb clean up

Business

New chicken tender restaurant coming to Natchez

News

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

News

New Visit Natchez director aiming to bridge gap between tourism partners

News

Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

News

Governor’s orders do not relax local COVID-19 restrictions

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody