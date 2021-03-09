LORMAN — Graveside services for Edward L. Odems, 61, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, were held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12 p.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman with Pastor Chester Watts officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation was Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.