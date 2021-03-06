March 6, 2021

  • 50°

Edward L. Odems

By Staff Reports

Published 3:15 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

Lorman, MS – Graveside services for Edward L. Odems, 61, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS, will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Pastor Chester Watts officiating.  Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

American Legion hosts statewide convention at Natchez

News

Texas native loves the green of Natchez

News

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

News

Waterproof crash claims two lives

News

City: Be patient with limb clean up

Business

New chicken tender restaurant coming to Natchez

News

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

News

New Visit Natchez director aiming to bridge gap between tourism partners

News

Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

News

Governor’s orders do not relax local COVID-19 restrictions

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup