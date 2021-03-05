Thanks to city’s water department

To the editor:

I want to express my thanks to the Natchez Water Works staff that helped so much during the recent cold snap that turned Natchez into an icebox.

My family was not in town and a kind neighbor, Jim Johnson, alerted me that we had a broken water pipe. I called Natchez Water and within minutes, a service technician had shut off the meter, saving us from significant water damage. Water utilities are vital and it takes great people to make them work. Thanks again to all that helped.

John C. Edwards is a Natchez resident.