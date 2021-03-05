March 6, 2021

Myers

Kay K. Myers

By Staff Reports

Published 6:38 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Kay K. Myers, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of four, and great grandmother of one, passed away at the age of 80.

Kay was born in Mississippi. She received her B.S. from Mississippi University for Women in 1962. She married on July 14, 1962. They raised one daughter and two sons.

Throughout Kay’s adult life she held various employment/career and volunteer positions. She was a preschool and elementary school teacher, a teller, worked in management for a local bank, worked as a wedding planner for the church, was an assistant to the children’s ministry director, was a volunteer Sunday school teacher along with her spouse, and a volunteer for the Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed ballet, water-skiing, snow-skiing, knitting, crafting, and cooking. She was a warm and gracious woman who always gave back to her community. She loved her neighbor as herself while asking nothing in return. She is truly missed!

Kay was preceded in death by her father, and her mother. She is survived by her husband, her husband, their three children, her sister, her four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at The Village Presbyterian Church in Rancho Santa Fe at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, pay it forward with a nice gesture.

 

 

