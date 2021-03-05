March 6, 2021

  • 46°
Scott Smith and Marjorie Feltus Hawkins welcome tourists to the historic house Linden in 2019 as part of Spring Pilgrimage. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 8:47 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Next weekend, Spring Pilgrimage is coming back again after an abrupt cancellation of last year’s event due to COVID-19.

Three museum houses and 10 privately owned homes are on tour for Spring Pilgrimage, which lasts March 13 through April 13.

The pilgrimage season is typically Natchez’s busiest time of year for tourists.

Eugenie Cates of Natchez Pilgrimage Tours and president of the Pilgrimage Garden Club said pre-sales of tickets for this season are off to a fantastic start.

“Online sales this year are better than they have ever been before,” Cates said. “We’ve pre-sold 3,138 tickets to 1,772 customers since sales went live Jan. 13 and we’re excited about that.”

Forbes.com recently published an article listing Natchez as No. 5 in a list of best places to visit and avoid COVID-19 and since the articles publication, ticket sales increased by 25 percent, said Linda Smith, marketing manager for Natchez Pilgrimage Tours.

Smith said the hottest selling pilgrimage events and tours are “An Intimate Candlelight Tour of the Towers,” “Magnolia Hall Tour With Dinner,” and paranormal tours. Longwood is getting 3,000 to 5,000 clicks per day on Google, Smith said.

Each of the museum houses will have something new this year, Cates said.

Magnolia Hall, Longwood and Stanton Hall will each have new panel exhibits installed by the Historic Natchez Foundation, which focus on the enslaved persons who played key roles in the houses’ history. Magnolia Hall and Longwood’s exhibits have already been installed and Stanton Hall’s exhibit will be installed later this week, Cates said.

Cates said American Cruise Lines and the American Queen’s riverboats are coming back next weekend, just in time for pilgrimage.

Walter Tipton, general manager of the Natchez Grand Hotel, also said three bus groups have booked space at the hotel in the coming weeks.

Last year, the hotel lost reservations due to COVID-19 and seems to be making up for lost time, Tipton said. Half of the 119 rooms have been booked for next week with perhaps more to come, he said.

“We’re at two-thirds of the total revenue earned last year in March and were only five days into the month,” he said, adding the hotel could double those numbers before the month is over.

Cates said guests appear to be coming from as far as California with many from central Mississippi, South Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.

“Our demographic is looking good and they’re staying an average of two nights and booking an average of four tours per day,” she said. “This is a strong start and we’re excited. After COVID-19, people are ready to get out and go out.”

Cates said Natchez Pilgrimage Tours is abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Tour groups are limited to 10 people at a time and facemasks are required at all of the tour properties, she said.

Those who’ve visited a home and then test positive for COVID are asked to email confirmations@natchezpilgrimage.com immediately.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

News

Waterproof crash claims two lives

News

City: Be patient with limb clean up

Business

New chicken tender restaurant coming to Natchez

News

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

News

New Visit Natchez director aiming to bridge gap between tourism partners

News

Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

News

Governor’s orders do not relax local COVID-19 restrictions

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search