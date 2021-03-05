March 6, 2021

Above, Sam Mosby lead a big fourth inning for Cathedral forcing an error on a ball he put in play Thursday night. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral baseball stays undefeated

By Patrick Jones

Published 7:52 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Jake Maples threw a no-hitter and struck out eight batters as the Cathedral High School Green Wave needed just five innings to defeat the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles 10-0 last Thursday night to remain undefeated.

Only four batters for Porter’s Chapel reached base – two on walks and two on a hit by a pitch. And those who did reach base remained stranded by Maples as well as a Cathedral defense that did not commit a single error. Zeke Flattmann had a team-leading nine chances in the field.

After a scoreless first inning, the Green Wave took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. They would add three more runs in the bottom of the third for a 6-0 lead.

Cathedral put the 10-run-after-five-innngs mercy rule in effect after scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go ahead 10-0. The big plays were an error by the Eagles on a ball put in play by Sam Mosby and a double by Paxton Junkin.

Maples, who went all five innings, retired the side in the top of the fifth to end the game early and preserve his no-hitter.

Junkin went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, two runs batted in, two runs scored and one stolen base. Maples helped his own cause by going 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, three RBIs, one run scored and one stolen base.

Jacob Smith was 1-for-1 with a walk, two runs scored and one stolen base. Tyler Gregg was 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored while Jake Hairston was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Two pitchers for Porter’s Chapel allowed 10 runs (only two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts, five walks and four hit batters. The Eagles’ defense committed three errors.

