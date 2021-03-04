STAMPLEY — Graveside services for Alphonso Moore Jr., 63, who died Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Pastor Issac Tenner officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.