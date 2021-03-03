March 8, 1928 – March 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Orell Boyce Cowart, 92, of Natchez who died Monday, March 1, 2021 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Jersey Settlers Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Cowart was born March 8, 1928 in Franklin County, MS the son of Lee W. Cowart and Margaret Jane Gordon Cowart.

He was in the United States Army and the National Guard.

Mr. Cowart was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Mary Elizabeth Wicker Cowart; five sisters, Willie Cowart, Sadie Martinez, Ida Payne, Marie Culpepper, Edna Milan, twin sister Lavell Anders; and four brothers, Leslie Cowart, Henry Cowart, Chester Cowart and Clyde Cowart.

Survivors include his children, Billy Cowart and wife Cheryl, Judy Jones and husband Jimmy, Bobby Cowart and wife Donna, Helen Myrick and husband Allen; grandchildren, Joe Cowart, Christina Theriot, Ann Jones, Jimmy Jones, Jr., Stephanie Ainsworth, Corey Myrick and Conner Myrick; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

