JACKSON — Melanie Anne Mitchell, 47, passed away on February 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Melanie was born on March 26, 1973 in Natchez, MS to Philip W. Mitchell and the late Linda Davis Mitchell. She is survived by her father- Philip Mitchell, daughter- Riley Cheatham, sister Brandi (Grant) Bingham, and nieces- Emerson Bingham and Presley Bingham.

Melanie moved to Jackson, MS in 1986 where she attended Byram Attendance Center and later Hinds Community College.

Melanie had a passion for the outdoors and one of her all time favorite places was The Homochitto River. She was an avid history buff and loved animals. She was known to move a turtle out of the road and bring home a disabled duck. She loved music and 80’s classic movies. She made a point to introduce and pass these passions onto her daughter, nieces, and godchildren- Rachel, Jacob, and Sarah Shute. She fought hard and loved even harder. Her daughter, Riley, was the love of her life.

A celebration of life with family and close friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice.