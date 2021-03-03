CHURCH POINT — Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Bunkley Baptist Church (9864 Bunkley Rd. SW, Meadville, MS 39653) for Len Whittington, age 74, who passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at his residence in Church Point.

Mr. Whittington was a native of Mississippi and a residence of Church Point. He was employed with South Central Bell, now AT&T, and retired after forty years of employment. Len was an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved watching football with the Saints, Mississippi State and Ole Miss being his favorite.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Zaunbrecher and her husband, Michael, of Church Point and Misti Whittington of Houston, TX; his mother, Christine Turner of Meadville, MS; two grandchildren, Kori Thomas and Chris Whittington Sr.; one great grandchild, Christopher Whittington, Jr.; and two sisters, Faye Arnold and her husband, Paul, of Meadville, MS and Ann Pickering and her husband, Kirby, of Natchez, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-eight years, Linda Nell Whittington; his father, Chadwick Whittington; one brother, Richie Wittington; and one sister, Brenda Poole.

The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday with a reception immediately following at the church.

Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.