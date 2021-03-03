March 3, 2021

Jamison

Elsie Davis Jamison

By Staff Reports

Published 9:40 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Sept. 25, 1943 – Feb. 22, 2021

“Come to me, all you are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28

Funeral services for Elsie Davis Jamison, 77, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on February 22, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Robert Cade officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Elsie Davis Jamison was born on September 25, 1943 to Louis “Buddy” Davis Sr. and Sarah L. Roberts Davis in Natchez, MS.

Elsie received her formal education from Sadie V. Thompson High School. Elsie united in holy matrimony on November 28, 1978 in Tipton County, TN to Robert P. Jamison.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Davis Sr. and Sarah L. Roberts Davis; two daughters, Dianne Davis and Brenda Ann Stewart; three brothers, Johnny Lee Davis Sr., Charles Edward Davis Sr. and Robert Lee Davis Sr.; one niece, Linda Gaile Hunt; one nephew, Gregory Evans; one aunt, Florence Matthews and one uncle Johnny Roberts.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of forty-two years, Robert P. Jamison; four daughters, Sarah L. Davis Starks and her husband Johnny, Rochelle Renee Stewart, Pamela Faye Weathersby and Fannie Mae Beamer; three sons, Rev. Michael Carl Davis Sr., Jessie Lee Stewart Jr. and William Bruce Stewart; three sisters, Gloria Miller, Toni Hunt and husband Eddie and Rosemary Patterson and husband Pat; three brothers, Edward Louis Davis, Donald A. Davis and Glen Davis and wife Shelia; eighteen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

