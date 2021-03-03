Aug. 12, 1939 – Jan. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Earl Pyle, Jr., 81, of Natchez who died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev. Linda Fox officiating.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday, March 5, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church.

