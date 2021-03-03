March 3, 2021

Charles Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Charles Johnson, 60, of Ferriday, LA, who passed Feb. 24, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center, will be at noon, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. James B.C., Skipper Dr., with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Johnson was born April 15, 1960, Natchez, the son of Charles Keigler and Ruby Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Richard Johnson.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories to; his mother, Ferriday, LA; two daughters, Sherail McCray, Natchez, MS, Shirley McCray (William), Ferriday, LA; one brother, Harry Johnson; five sisters, Brenda Johnson, Patricia Martin, Ella Scott (Eddie), Jerry Whitley, Jackie Keigler, all of Ferriday, LA; three grandchildren, Shanyah Donald, Alayshia Woodruff, Willow Woodruff, all of Ferriday, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

