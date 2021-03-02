John Martin Rodriguez

April 25, 1946 – Feb. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for John “Johnny” Martin Rodriguez, 74, of Natchez who died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Rodriguez was born April 25, 1946 in Natchez, MS, the son of Emile Hardy Rodriguez and Evelyn Genevieve Williams Rodriguez.

Johnny entered the Army on October 13, 1964 at the age of 18. He received his Honorable Discharge on October 12, 1970. While in the service he was stationed in Viet Nam. When Johnny returned home, he worked many years at International Paper Company. After he left IP, he worked for the Corp of Engineers as a machinist. Johnny was an active member of VFW Post 9573 Natchez where he held many local and state positions. He was All American Post Commander, Post Commander, Post Surgeon, and was a member of the MS State VFW Honor Guard. He was instrumental in getting the Viet Nam Memorial Wall to Natchez.

Johnny was a long-time member of the ACSAR (Adams County Search and Rescue) team. He was always ready and willing to go where he was needed.

After Johnny lost his leg due to health issues and was deemed disabled, he became an advocate for the ADA. While attending physical therapy and being in a wheelchair, he was instrumental in getting automatic doors at the local hospital. He continued to fight for Americans with disabilities.

He was a life-long member of St. Mary Basilica.

Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Emile Rodriguez; and one nephew, Brian Paul Robson.

Survivors include his two sons, Jason Noel Rodriguez of Amsterdam, and Jarrett Tate Rodriguez, and wife Sherry of Austin, TX; one granddaughter, Morgan Rodriguez of Austin, TX; one grandson, Sebastian Rodriguez of Amsterdam; three brothers, Mickey Rodriguez, of Natchez, MS, Kenneth Rodriguez and wife Mona of Plano, TX and David Rodriguez and wife Joi of Bartlett, TN; four sisters, Catherine Rodriguez Robson, and husband Conner of Oakland, TN, Agnes Rodriguez Holloway, and husband Donnie of Natchez, Susan Rodriguez Watkins, and husband Dave of Collierville, TN and Peggy Rodriguez Smith, husband Vernon of Natchez; 13 nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Buster and cat Rambo.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Rodriguez’ nephews, Marc Robson, Jamie Holloway, Austin Rodriguez, Eli Smith, Taylor Strahan and Chad Chandler.

Memorial may be sent to VFW Post 9573 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.