Photo of Natchez courtesy of Forbes.com

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez was number five in a Forbes.com article by Peter Lane Taylor called, “The Top Ten Best Places In America To Travel Right Now And Avoid The Pandemic.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said after a tumultuous year of COVID-19 followed by historic ice storms in Natchez, the article was a welcome sight.

In a study Taylor did over the past 6 months, he narrowed his statistics-based study down to 10 places that would serve as great places to visit in the United States during the challenges presented by COVID.

The historic City of Natchez was at number 5 on the list, just behind Branson, Missouri.

In the article, Natchez is described as a place where “…300-years of American history meets a vibrant food, arts, and nightlife scene with a deep side Southern hospitality.”

Taylor went on to say, “The hand-crafted Southern home-cooking with a modern twist would win awards if anyone knew about it.”

“What a perfect description of this jewel on the Mississippi,” Gibson said of the article. “… This may have been true in the past, but more and more, Natchez is becoming the focal point for weary travelers looking for a place to get a fresh perspective and reflect on the way forward. I can’t think of a better place than Natchez. We expect to see many more articles, blogs, posts and features of our amazing city, wonderful small businesses and community that make it all possible.”

