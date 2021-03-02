Courthouse records: March 2, 2021

Adams County

Feb. 22-25

Civil suits:

Estate of Bessie Mae Miller.

Tarran Ivory v. Adrevanna N. Glenn.

Divorces:

Willie Mae Abernathy v. Lorenzo Abernathy.

Princess Pernell Bradley and Frank Bradley. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Seymour Johnell Scaife, 42, Natchez to Honda Ja’Laura Griffin, 34, Natchez.

Michael Sievewright Graning, 23, Natchez to Kaylee Madison Parker, 23, Natchez.

Mark Hunter Rogillio, 25, Natchez to Virginia Grace Scarborough, 30, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 12-24

Nicholas Allen Kennedy and Meighan Michelle Kennedy to Johnalynn Brinkley, lot 20 Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Judy G. Labarre a/k/a Judy L. Moody to Leah R. Robinson, lot 151 Linden Place Addition.

Brian Isaac to Brian Isaac and Travis Isaac, lot 34 Wilderness Heights Subdivision (Second Development).

Rachel H. Murray to Triple Double, LLC, lot 15 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (Revised).

Robert K. Sullivan and Rose Sullivan to Dustin K. Birely and Holly W. Birely, lot 15 being a 0.85 acre portion of Waverly Plantation.

Catherine T. Thomas to Brian Byrd, lot 28 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision.

Tyrone Carter and Kimberly Woods to Ashley Scott, lot 39 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Carol Ann Collins Riley to James F. Riley, lot 14 Village Green I.

Mortgages:

Feb. 12-24

Derek Lamar Spinks and Gabrielle Wagoner Spinks to Fidelty Bank, a 7.82 acre tract being a portion of Tracts “E-1” and “F” Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

Johnalynn Brinkley to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 20 Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Leah R. Robinson to Flagstar Bank, lot 151 Linden Place Addition.

Triple Double, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 8 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 8 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Larry Stacy McKay and Patricia Anne Echols, now Patricia Ann McKay, to United Mississippi Bank, lot 9 Montebello Subdivision.

Billy J. Jones to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Part of lot 65 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2, Revised.

Dustin K. Birely and Holly W. Birely to Loandepot.com, lot 15 being a 0.85 acre portion of Waverly Plantation.

Walter L. Biglane and Dia Biglane to Home Bank, land beginning at a point on the Northerly line of lot 3 Ashburn Addition.

Justin W. Smith and Mandy I. Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 3 Oakland Park Subdivision.

Michael W. Gahaan to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 42 Clifton Addition.

Ashley Scott to Flanagan State Bank, lot 39 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Feb. 25:

Concordia Bank v. Adam C. Wheeler.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 12-25

Civil suits:

Sally Gilmore v. Benjamin Kyle

Sally Gilmore v. GEICO Casualty Company.

Curator Fee v. Wendalyn Lee Reese.

Delta Bank v. Wendalyn Lee Reese.

Delta Bank v. James Edward Blaney (Unopened Succession).

Delta Bank v. Linda May Morace Blaney.

Delta Bank v. John A. Reese.

Natalie Jill Creel v. Brandon Tate.

State of Louisiana v. Brandon Tate.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Helen V. Williams.

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Gregory W. Stampley.

Tyshekia Lewis v. Christopher Hunter.

State of Louisiana v. Christopher Hunter.

Hannah Harveston v. Tyran K. Lyons.

State of Louisiana v. Tyran K. Lyons.

Erica Perkins v. Montrell Tennessee.

State of Louisiana v. Montrell Tennessee.

Lyndsey Evans v. William Cody Davis.

State of Louisiana v. William Cody Davis.

Emily Moss v. Brett Hutson.

State of Louisiana v. Brett Hutson.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Michael Adam Beeson, 35, Smithdale, Miss. to Ashley Hope Martin, 23, Smithdale, Miss.

Spencer Thomas French, 32, Ferriday to Jessica Rae Skipper, 30, Ferriday.

George Robert Atwood, 43, Natchez, Miss. to Crystal Gayle Anderson, 41, Vidalia.

Ricky Ray Barnes, 41, Ferriday to Coressa Evett Harris, 51, Ferriday.

Thomas Allen Keys, 63, Ferriday to Marilyn Rose Sanders, 68, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Cedric Orlando Tims and Mary Proby Tims to Sharon Lyles, lot 7, Block 195 in the Town of Ferriday.

JDL Builders, LLC to Van Le and Danh Nguyen, lot 10 Riverbend Subdivision.

Bobbie Earl McNeece and Barbara Taylor McNeece to Linda McNeece Clem, lot 47 Second Cowan Subdivision.

Floyce Marie Burley Patton and Phala Irene Burley to Lois Marie Davis, lots 9 and 10 of a subdivision of Geo L. Dillon Jr. property out of lot 18 Sycamore Plantation.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to David Allen Anderson, lot 6, Block 7 Woodland Subdivision, Unit No. 2.

Stephanie Hoover Porter to Lewis H. Hubbard III and Laura M. Hubbard, lot 48 Cypress Shore Colony, First Development.

Mortgages:

Van Le and Danh Nguyen to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 10 Riverbend Subdivision.

Cecilia Hopkins Stephens to Delta Bank, Tract F, lot 1 of the Broussard Estate.

Kasey Seale and Stacey Seale to Wintrust Mortgage, lot 219 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Phillip D. Smith and Amy L. Newell Smith to Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, lot 30 Southwind Subdivision.

Edward Legene Weatherly III and Karianna Roberts Weatherly to Fidelity Bank, lot B of the resubdivision of lots 10, 11, 12 and 13 First Lola Annland Addition.

Kay Thornhill Deweese, Ondra Kay Deweese and Charles Walter Deweese Jr. to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 105 Taconey Subdivision.

Casey W. Reeves and Charles L. Reeves Jr. to Quicken Loans, LLC, all of lot 12 and the northeast 1/3 of lot 13 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Hilda W. Cowan, Dennis E. Cowan and Deborah C. Hollis to Delta Bank, 120 acres of a part of Cypress Grove Plantation.