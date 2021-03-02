Court case conclusions: March 2, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 22-25:

Douglas Williams charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darla Nicole Lilly charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Roy Riley Bishop charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Justin Vernon King charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 22-25:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

Benjamin Logan Bishop, 30, pleaded guilty (and Non Adjudication) to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Kendarrius Davis, 20, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danelle Demarcus Harris Jr., 21, pleaded guilty – but Non Adjudication to controlled substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Fine set at $748.75.

James Johnson, 37, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 21 Irving Lane. Fine set at $348.75.

Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Crystal Lee Marceaux, 38, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Tory McNeil, Age N/A, charged with possession of marijuana and DUS. Fine set at $390.00.

Brieana Skye Myers, 20, pleaded guilty and Non Adjudication to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Courtney Shilling, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days with six days suspended. Credit given for four days time served. Banned from Hotel Vue. Fine set at $330.00.

Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 60 days suspended Fine set at $748.75.

Eddie Darnell Veal Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Latasha Yvette Washington, 40, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Jalen Williams, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kendarrius Artez Davis, 20, charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and shooting into a vehicle. Case dismissed on each count.

Omar Lakemmione Pinkey, 18, charged with statutory rape. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

Jerry Larnell Davis, 59, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent with other sentences. No fine assessed.

Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Sentenced to 90 days with 83 days suspended on each count. To serve seven days in jail on each count. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.

Brad Kentrell King, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. No contact with Tenicia Hilliard. Must attend an online class. Fine set at $748.75.

Jason Che Lawrence, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Steven Ray Noland, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $523.75.

Justice Lynae White, 24, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No sentenced assessed. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $771.50.

Jaterriaa Wendell’ts Brown, 19, found guilty after trial in absence to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Candace Vontrice Hawkins, 35, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street. Fine set at $748.75.

Jacqueline Shevet Hawkins, 57, found not guilty after trial to trespass after notice of Non-permission.

Jacques Tramaine Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from 4 Dunleith Street – except to exchange the children. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaleesa Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Must attend an online theft class. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaleesa Joanette Hawkins, 31, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Sentenced to 90 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Kimberly Ceasor Simpson, 44, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Case dismissed at victim’s request.

Daisy Marie Brown, 56, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $100.00.

Laquadra Tameka Lewis, 39, found guilty after trial to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 60 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Bryson Maurico Wallace, 24, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, Feb. 9:

Nesha LaFaye Harris, 25, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nikki Tywaine Jenkins, 43 charged with six counts of false pretenses. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.