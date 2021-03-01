March 1, 2021

  • 52°

James Gary Book

By Staff Reports

Published 10:11 am Monday, March 1, 2021

June 28, 1955 – Feb. 27, 2021

MONTEREY — Graveside services for James Gary Book, 65, of Monterey, will be held at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Cody Mayo officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek