March 2, 2021

  • 45°

Donna Cascio Maroon

By Staff Reports

Published 8:34 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

June 26, 1948 – Feb. 26, 2021

A reception honoring the life of Donna Cascio Maroon was Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia, LA at 11:30 with a service at 1 p.m.

Donna was born June 26, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at her home. Her residence was in Rifle Point, LA and she was a member of Lake St. John Baptist Church. Donna was involved in many community service organizations. She gave tirelessly of her time and talents and loved helping others. She was awarded Concordia Chamber Volunteer of the year 2013; she was an active member and a former president of Ferriday Rotary Club, Concordia Animal Welfare Shelter (CAWS), Experimental Aircraft Association-Chapter 912, Donna along with her husband started armadillo services in 1981, and she was very active in the yearly Lake St. John Fourth of July Flotilla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bobbie Kitchens Cascio.

Donna is survived by, husband – Loyce Maroon, daughter – Lisa and husband Phil, son – Matt Maroon and wife Tanja, daughter – Christy Porter and husband Paul grandson – Aaron Maroon and wife Lauren, granddaughter – Bailey Porter and husband Nathan Farmer, grandson – Jacob Porter and Lauren Passman, great-grandson, Kason Farmer and great-grand daughter – Annie Elizabeth Maroon; brother, Joey Cascio and wife Sandy, sister, Gloria Nugent and husband Jerry and brother-in-law, Gene Maroon. She is also survived by many friends that she considered family.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to local animal shelter or charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather