Centerville Academy Lady Tigers finish third in MAIS 2A State Tournament

BENTON — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers regrouped from a tough loss to Manchester Academy in Friday’s semifinals by defeating the Greenville Christian School Lady Saints 62-38 Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the 2021 MAIS Class 2A State Tournament at Benton Academy.

Savannah Hailey and Emilea Roberts were named to the All-Tournament Team. Efforts to reach Lady Tigers head coach Brandy Hall for comments were unsuccessful.

With the win, Centreville Academy (24-6) advanced to the 2021 MAIS Overall Basketball Tournament as the Class 2A No. 3 seed. The Lady Tigers took a nearly five-hour drive to West Helena, Ark., to take on Class 1A No. 2 seed DeSoto School (23-2) for a first-round game Tuesday night.

Manchester Academy 64, Centreville Academy 51 (Friday)

BENTON — For the second time this postseason, the Manchester Academy Lady Mavericks kept the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers from playing for a championship.

Three weeks ago, it was the semifinals of the 2021 MAIS Class 2A South State Tournament, which Manchester Academy won 55-45 on its way to winning the South State championship.

Last Friday afternoon, it was the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament as the Lady Mavericks defeated Centreville Academy 64-51, again denying the Lady Tigers a berth in the state championship game. Manchester Academy, instead, advanced and won the state title last Saturday afternoon.