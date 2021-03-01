March 1, 2021

  • 52°

Centerville Academy Lady Tigers finish third in MAIS 2A State Tournament

By Patrick Jones

Published 3:48 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

BENTON — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers regrouped from a tough loss to Manchester Academy in Friday’s semifinals by defeating the Greenville Christian School Lady Saints 62-38 Saturday afternoon in the third-place game of the 2021 MAIS Class 2A State Tournament at Benton Academy.

Savannah Hailey and Emilea Roberts were named to the All-Tournament Team. Efforts to reach Lady Tigers head coach Brandy Hall for comments were unsuccessful.

With the win, Centreville Academy (24-6) advanced to the 2021 MAIS Overall Basketball Tournament as the Class 2A No. 3 seed. The Lady Tigers took a nearly five-hour drive to West Helena, Ark., to take on Class 1A No. 2 seed DeSoto School (23-2) for a first-round game Tuesday night.

Manchester Academy 64, Centreville Academy 51 (Friday)

BENTON — For the second time this postseason, the Manchester Academy Lady Mavericks kept the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers from playing for a championship.

Three weeks ago, it was the semifinals of the 2021 MAIS Class 2A South State Tournament, which Manchester Academy won 55-45 on its way to winning the South State championship.

Last Friday afternoon, it was the semifinals of the Class 2A State Tournament as the Lady Mavericks defeated Centreville Academy 64-51, again denying the Lady Tigers a berth in the state championship game. Manchester Academy, instead, advanced and won the state title last Saturday afternoon.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents