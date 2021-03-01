March 1, 2021

  • 52°

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:31 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Three men law enforcement believe are tied to a string of automobile burglaries in the Beau Pre subdivision last month are now in custody at the Adams County Jail.

Jlandrick Davis and Keon Johnson, both age 20, and Delronta Tyler, age 19, were all three extradited to Adams County Sheriff’s Office on burglary charges Saturday, law officials said.

Davis

Johnson

Tyler

 

 

 

 

 

The men, all from Natchez, were arrested for a similar crime in Baton Rouge soon after a string of automobile burglaries took place last month.

They were each charged by Adams County Sheriff’s Office with eight counts of burglary while in possession of a weapon and are currently each held on a $30,000 bond. More charges are possible as ongoing investigation reveals more evidence, law officials said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Baton Rouge police arrested Davis, Johnson and Tyler after a Baton Rouge woman called law enforcement in regard to men approaching her house with a gun.

The woman used her Ring doorbell to scare off the men and Baton Rouge police were able to stop the vehicle they were driving and apprehend them.

Adams County investigators believe they were involved in a string of brazen automobile burglaries along Country Squire Road and Club Drive the night before they were arrested in Baton Rouge.

Law officials said multiple houses were targeted and all of the homeowners were at home during the burglaries.

A total of eight vehicles were reportedly broken into and four guns and cash were reported stolen, law officials said.

Home security footage captured men walking up to unlocked vehicles with lights on guns drawn and rummaging through the vehicles before driving off.

Patten said if a homeowner had gone to the door to investigate, the situation might have turned deadly.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek