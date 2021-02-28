February 28, 2021

  • 77°

Bark scale more of concern than freeze for crape myrtles

By Jan Griffey

Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

While many are concerned about last week’s winter storm causing damage to our crape myrtles, a well-known Mississippi horticulturist says not to worry.

“There’s nothing wrong with your crape myrtles. They will sprout out new growth just like they have been pruned,” said Felder Rushing. “There’s nothing to do not but wait until spring to see if any twigs or branches don’t leaf out like normal and just cut those off.”

However, an insect that is wiping out the lovely trees all over the country is a cause for concern.

“The ice isn’t bad on crape myrtles. There’s a whole lot more to worry about with crape myrtles and the bark scale.”

Rushing said the bark scale is a tiny Asian insect that is killing crape myrtles in record numbers and nothing seems to protect the crape myrtle from its wrath.

“It’s a new insect from Asia that showed up first in Texas,” Rushing said. “They look like tiny little white dots, something like aphids, but the completely cover the twigs and then the whole tree,” he said.

Rushing said the insect has devastated the two largest crape myrtle demonstration gardens.

“It’s completely out of control,” he said. “They are all over Jackson. I’ve gotten dozens of emails and calls about what to do and there is only one thing to be done and that is to pour systemic insecticide around the crape myrtle in the early spring — I mean really drench the ground. And it must be done in late March, April or early May.

“There are several brands of this systemic insecticide and garden centers sell it by the pallets. The only problem is, it’s banned in Europe because of what it does to bees,” Rushing said. “Sorry to seem so negative, but it is a truly dispiriting turn of events…This isn’t going away.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Margie Saucier Smith

News

Carp, Gar are the bullseye in Bowfishing

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search

News

Law enforcement agencies continue search for missing 17-year-old

News

Natchez hires help in procuring disaster relief funds due to winter storm damage

News

Officials OK signs for high school sports championship row

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm