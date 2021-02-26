Natchez sweeps McComb in double header

Natchez high school won both games in a double header against McComb high school Thursday night. Patient batters in the first game lead the Bulldogs to 11-0 and 11-10 wins.

Natchez head coach Dan Smith said his team took walks to get on base, and then patiently batted them in. Scoring 22 runs in two games was a surprise he said because hitting against a live arm is a lot different than taking batting practice.

“I did not know what to expect,” Smith said. “I figured our defense would be pretty good, I didn’t know how good our hitting would be. “

He said Devin Winchester pitched three shutout innings before Jaylin Davis came in and pitched four innings earning the win.

The second game was won in thrilling fashion he said the Bulldogs overcame a 6-0 deficit in the third inning in a game that lasted until about 10:30.

He said his team never let their heads get down, and he was proud of how they fought back in the second game of the series. He said fatigue caused them to have a slow start to the game.

Smith gathered his team and calmed them down before sending them back on to the field. What ever he said worked he said because they went out and scored a couple of runs to get back into the game.

“I kept telling them when we were down, just play hard and keep fighting,” Smith said. “As long as I know you fought, coach Smith is still happy with you. They didn’t get their heads down. I will say they did get a little frustrated.”

In other area scores ACCS won their game at Porters Chapel in Vicksburg 10-8 Thursday night. Tripp Cotton scored three runs and pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn a save.